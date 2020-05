Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna F. Barnwell WESTWORTH VILLAGE--Donna F. Barnwell, 72, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 29, 2020. SERVICE: Private Cryptside at Greenwood Mausoleum. Donna was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Jacksonville, Fla., and grew up in Plant City, Fla. SURVIVORS: Children's father, Larry Barnwell; son, Eddie Barnwell; and daughter, Dottie Barnwell.





