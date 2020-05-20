Donna Gay Curtis
Donna Gay Curtis BOSTON, MASS.--DONNA GAY Curtis passed into eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Gay was born Sept. 29, 1948, in Gloucester, Mass., to Dr. Ever and Cpt. Harry Curtis. She is survived by her siblings, Ever Mary and spouse, John Horan, of Fort Worth, Texas, Dr. Elizabeth Curtis, Drs. Margarita and Manning Curtis, both of Mass.; in addition to her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Michael Curtis, and nephew, John Patrick Horan. Donna Gay was a shining light and will be greatly missed. We commend her to God and await the time we may gather to celebrate her life.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 20, 2020.
