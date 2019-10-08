Home

Donna Irene Claunch King

Donna Irene Claunch King Obituary
Donna Irene Claunch King FORT WORTH--Donna Irene Claunch King, 68, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Donna was born March 2, 1951, in Fort Worth to Durwood and Jonnie Claunch. She graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and taught for several years at Temple Christian School. Donna was also a gifted pianist and organist. Donna was preceded in death by her brothers, Eddie Dale Claunch and Jimmy Dean Claunch. SURVIVORS: Husband, Troy King of Fort Worth; sons, Brian King of Omaha, Neb., and Aaron King of Fort Worth; and grandchildren, Stella, Sydney and Wyatt.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019
