Donna Jean Liles ARLINGTON--Donna Jean Liles, 79, homemaker and mother, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to the . Donna was born May 8, 1939, in Bellevue, Ohio, to Marvin Henney and Grace Reinhart Henney. She enjoyed working in her backyard, decorating her home, and working with ceramics. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick J. Liles, in 2014; and sister, Betty Pounds. SURVIVORS: Sons, David James Liles, Kevin Jay Liles and wife, Christine, Steven John Liles and wife, Christina; daughters, Cindy Warner and husband, Kevin, and Linda Rogers and husband, Clifford; grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Kimberly, Christopher, Katherine, Dylan and Madalyn; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Harrison.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019
