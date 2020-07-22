Donna Kaye Winford FORT WORTH--Donna Winford, 56, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at a local hospital. SERVICE: Due to Covid restrictions, her service will be private for family only. Thank you for your understanding. Donna was born Nov. 26, 1963, in Anacortes, Wash., to Frank and Joyce Winford. She enjoyed life doing crafts with her Mom and spending time with family and friends. Donna especially enjoyed calling her Dad every morning at 7 a.m. to get her horoscope read. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Donna is survived by her parents, Joyce and Frank Winford; sister, Teresa Linder and her husband, Toby; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her special joy in life was her beloved dog, Jessie.