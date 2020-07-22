1/1
Donna Kaye Winford
1963 - 2020
Donna Kaye Winford FORT WORTH--Donna Winford, 56, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at a local hospital. SERVICE: Due to Covid restrictions, her service will be private for family only. Thank you for your understanding. Donna was born Nov. 26, 1963, in Anacortes, Wash., to Frank and Joyce Winford. She enjoyed life doing crafts with her Mom and spending time with family and friends. Donna especially enjoyed calling her Dad every morning at 7 a.m. to get her horoscope read. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Donna is survived by her parents, Joyce and Frank Winford; sister, Teresa Linder and her husband, Toby; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her special joy in life was her beloved dog, Jessie.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-1177
Memories & Condolences
16 entries
July 22, 2020
Joyce and Frank, our hearts are hurting for you. As you grieve the loss of your precious Donna, please know that we are thinking of you in your sorrow and praying for God to comfort you. --- Royce and Helen
Helen Grimes
Friend
July 22, 2020
Teresa, I’m so sorry for the loss of your sister. Thinking of you and your parents during this terrible time.
Susan Ward
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thinking of you all at this time. Love to you and sympathy for the loss of a kind soul.
Laura Steen-Patterson
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry for her loss and your sadness. We are thinking of you and your family. Much love!
Laura Booty
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. May your good memories with Donna carry you through this difficult time.
Amelie Brewer
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sorry for the loss of a kind soul.
Ginna Getto
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry that Teresa and her family are enduring the loss of a sister and a daughter. My heart goes out to you.
Elaine Martin
Friend
July 22, 2020
I will miss Donna, she was such a sweetheart always smiling. I enjoyed playing Bunco with her and hearing her laugh.....My thoughts and prayers to her family.
Pamela Walker
Friend
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Susan Albin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Gary Albin
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Donna. You were greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Gwyneth Smith
Friend
July 21, 2020
My heart aches for you all. Donna was so sweet and I loved her. I am so very sorry and my prayers are with you at this terrible time.
Beverly Gelinas
Friend
July 21, 2020
Teresa, our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family during this very sad time.
Eddie Lynn Dildy
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences. Love and prayers, Love Angie Monson Willis
Angie Monson/Willis
Friend
July 21, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry I am for your loss. Donna was always so kind and so full of joy. You are all in my prayers.
Jamie Dildy
Friend
July 21, 2020
Donna, we will miss your beautiful smile and always happy personality.
Rest in Peace my friend. Love you Always!! Dani & Jeff
