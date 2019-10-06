|
Donna Mae Smith Gillingham BURLESON--Donna Mae Smith Gillingham passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Donna was born Aug. 17, 1929, in Oxnard, Calif. Her family moved to Texas when Donna was 5. She graduated from North Side High School in 1947 and that same year married the love of her life, Robert Vernon Gillingham. They had many years of traveling, enjoying friends, fishing at Toledo Bend as they were able to retire early. Donna was 90 years old when she went to be with her Lord and Savior. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Vera N. Smith and E.O. Smith; her sister, Paula Gayle Vaughan and husband, Howard. Also was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Robert Vernon Gillingham. SURVIVORS: Sons, Mike Gillingham and wife, Esther, and Robert Gillingham Jr. and wife, Alma; daughter, Cathy Lynne Wood and husband, William Wood; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019