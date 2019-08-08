Home

Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 838-2336
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church
6911 Forest Hill Drive
View Map
Donna Marie Pace Obituary
Donna Marie Pace FORT WORTH -- Donna Marie Pace, 61, passed August 1,2019. SERVICE: 12 noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019, Berea Baptist Church, 6911 Forest Hill Drive. Wake: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Holy Way Baptist Church. Interment: Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Children: Kentrice Pace, Jarrett (Krystle) Pace; grandchildren, Kendall, Jefferson and Kenton Pace; mother, Hazel White; siblings, Debra White, Linda Caruthers and twin Donald White; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019
