Donna Theresa Duke ARLINGTON--Donna Duke passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. SERVICE: The family will schedule services when social and wellness conditions allow. For more information, contact Wade Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 S Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76015 or Texas Health Resources Foundation, 612 East Lamar Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, TX 76011. Donna Duke was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Los Angeles to James F Hurst and Mary Ann Kiubisiak. She and her sister, Mary, were very close as they grew up together in California and Colorado. Even though they didn't live near each other as they got older, they never let the distance come between them. Donna attended TCU, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and studied domestic and global cultural awareness. It was there that she met Don Duke -- they were married in 1957 and had two children, Luanne and Don. After raising her family, she began a career as a legal secretary for James "Papa" Knapp and eventually on to 25 years with the Law Office of Charles Wear before retiring. She had great loyalty to her faith, family and friends. Her favorite role was that of grandmother known as "Diga" by her grandkids. She was so proud of Jay, Colby, Sam and Olivia and her great-grandchildren, James, Ellie and Heather and often moved to tears of happiness by their triumphs and accomplishments. Her inner circle may have been small, but it was made up of fierce and lifelong friendships Marcia, Suzanne, Cathy, Wanda, and Linda all meant the world to her. She felt so blessed to be part of the Advent Lutheran Church family. On occasion, she played a little bridge and was down for some quilting, but mostly, she lived a quiet and faithful life and made few left turns. Over the years, she was cared for by many gifted and loving hands; our family would like to especially thank Joe with Cardio Vascular Home Health, April Harris, her niece and Dr. Joseph Austin for taking such good care of her during the past year. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Ann Hurst; brother, James Hurst; and her Aunt and Uncle, Louise and Abbott Jenks. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Mary Orchard; daughter, Luanne Wieland and husband, Rick; son, Don Duke and wife, Cristy; grandchildren, Jay Wieland and wife, Carolina, Colby Wieland, Sam Wieland and Olivia Duke; great-grandchildren, James Wieland, Ellie Wieland and Heather Wieland; and many nieces and nephews.