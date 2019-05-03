Donna Thompson FORT WORTH -- Donna Thompson, 86, passed away April 27, 2019, with her family by her side. SERVICE: 4 p.m., Friday, May 3, Bear Valley Church, 7900 Precinct line Rd., Colleyville, Texas 76034. A reception and celebration of her life will be held immediately after the service at: 8811 Royal Harbor Court, Fort Worth, Texas 76179 MEMORIALS: The Family has asked that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund (OCRF.org) in lieu of flowers. She was born to the late Cecil and Edith Meinke on July 21, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas. Donna graduated from Wyndotte High School in 1950. She married Jerry Thompson in 1951 and they lived in Overland Park, Kans., Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and several other cities over their happy 67 year marriage. Donna loved horses and was a member of Roy Knapp's Rough Riders from the ages of 5 to 13. This band of trick-riding children traveled the country by train in the summers performing at fairs and exhibitions. They were also central to the plot of a Hollywood Singing Cowboy Movie, "Rodeo Rhythm" and Donna had a featured roll as "Juanita", one of the horse-wrangling orphans. She was a realtor for many years near Eagle Mountain Lake and loved their home, boats and the many friends they made there as well as a home in Granbury, from which they took many trips in their plane and RV. Donna and Jerry had the good fortune to travel frequently but some of her favorite trips in the last decade where those (frequently with friends from the US) to visit their two sons in Dubai. She was eternally kind, cheerful and welcoming to all and to put it in her own sweetly coined word of recent years..."Charming." SURVIVORS: Donna is survived by Jerry and their four children, Scott, of Dallas, Jill, of Aliso Viejo, Calif., Kent and Steve, of Dubai, UAE. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler, of Lewisville, Kathryn (KC) of Charlotte, N.C. and Camron of La Union, Philippines. MERIT MEMORIAL 12801 North Stemmons Fwy Farmers Branch, Texas 75234 972-810-1700



