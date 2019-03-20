|
Donna Winn Sprott ALVARADO--Donna Winn Sprott, born Jan. 2, 1958, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Donna was a very loving Mom, Nana, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family and going to Vegas. She was very passionate about her children and grandchildren. She was a successful business woman. Donna was born and raised in Fort Worth. She and her husband, Larry, opened their first pawnshop in Fort Worth, then settled in Granbury where they opened Golden Nugget Pawn. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Sprott; and her parents, Don G. and Joette Winn. SURVIVORS: Donna is survived by her son, Nathan Brownlee; daughter, Ashley Sprott Cain (Ryan); her grandchildren, Blake Kendrick, Bayley Brownlee, River Brownlee, Kaliece, Kadence and Kinsler Cain; sister, Deborah Jo Young; very special friend, Debbie Dorsil; and her first husband, Bill Brownlee Jr.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019