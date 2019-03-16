Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Arlington Chapel
1221 East Division St
Arlington, TX 76011
(817) 548-1791
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie D. "Don" Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donnie D. "Don" Moore Obituary
Donnie "Don" D. Moore ALVARADO--Donnie "Don" D. Moore, 80, of Alvarado went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after a brief illness following surgery. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Arlington. Interment: Arlington Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Donnie was born May 10, 1938, in Stephenville. He subsequently moved to Arlington where he graduated from Arlington High School in 1956. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Donna Biggers, and they were married for almost 61 years at the time of his death. Donnie attended Arlington State College and began his career as a salesman for Hobbs Trailers in Fort Worth. In his 20s, Donnie started his first trucking company with one truck, Moore Transportation Co., Inc., eventually becoming one of the largest independent trucking companies in the Southwest. He worked right up until his death. He loved his job, the people, his employees and customers. He left a legacy of kindness, generosity and love. Donnie had many hobbies that he enjoyed that included showing horses, goats, and dogs and hunting and fishing. He led and chaired many organizations related to his work and hobbies. He was a Master Mason, Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of Arlington Masonic Lodge No. 438 AF&AM. SURVIVORS: Wife, Donna Moore; sons, Randall Dean Moore and Nathan Moore; daughter, Stacy Mohr; grandchildren, Sara Murrah, Jonathan Moore, David Moore, Jaxson Moore, Alex Patterson, Ross Mohr, Alison Boleware, Grant Moore and Trey Moore; and four great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now