Donnie "Don" Gene Bohannon

October 11, 1938 - September 15, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Donnie "Don" Gene Bohannon, 81, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Memorial: 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fort Worth. Viewing: 1 p.m. prior to the service. Private interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted to St. Paul Lutheran Church and The American Stroke Foundation.

He was affectionately known as Papa Don by his family. He was born Oct. 11, 1938, near Paris, Texas to Imogene Garrison and Norman Bohannon. He graduated from Carter-Riverside High School in 1957 and received an Associates Degree from The University of Wisconsin, in Banking Administration in 1971. Don began his career in banking at Fort Worth National Bank after graduating from high school and lasted over 30 years. Don also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a Jet Engine Mechanic. Don served as an Usher and Elder and was very involved at St. Paul Lutheran Church since the early 70's. Don and Joan enjoyed renovating old homes in their spare time, tackling a total of 12 houses together.

Survivors: Wife of 49 years, Joan Bohannon; children, Carla Roberts and husband, Kevin, Pat Bohannon and wife, Lori, Erin Gibson and husband, Roy, Curtis Sadler and wife, Amy and Jason Bohannon and wife, Jennifer; eight grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Mark and Marshall Roberts; Austin and Ryan Hunt; Riley and Lee Sadler; brother, Loyd Bohannon.







