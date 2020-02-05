Home

More Obituaries for Dora Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Elizabeth Clark Johnson

Dora Elizabeth Clark Johnson Obituary
Dora Elizabeth Clark Johnson FORT WORTH--Dora Elizabeth Clark Johnson, 86, completed her journey home on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. SERVICE: 9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with visitation from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: 11:15 a.m. Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas. MEMORIALS: Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to the , , or First United Methodist Church, 800 W 5th St., Fort Worth, Texas, with e-mail notifications to [email protected]
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020
