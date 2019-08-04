|
Doran Harvard Graf ARLINGTON--Doran Harvard Graf, 87, passed from this life to his eternal home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after an eight-year battle with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's. VIEWING: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home. Committal service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or a . Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Salina, Kan., Doran moved to Dallas after high school and in 1950 he met Nelma, the love of his life for the next 68 years. He was discharged from the navy in 1954 and graduated with a BBA from NTSU in 1957. After 35 years in the business forms industry, he retired in 1992 as vice president of sales and marketing for Ennis Business Forms. He was an active member of Arlington Presbyterian Church (PCA) for 25 years. Doran will be remembered first and foremost as a loving father and grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and each one was the apple of his eye. He loved people, loved to laugh, and loved rooting for his beloved Cowboys. His lifelong curiosity propelled many interests - from woodworking to learning golf at age 60. Doran was a great lover of music of all kinds, and sang in a gospel quartet for eight years. Music brought him much comfort during his illness, as did his faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. Doran was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Gene; his parents, Alex and Elsie Graf; his sister, Melba Burroughs; and his brother, Charles Graf. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Nelma; his daughters, Debra Hankins (Mike), Dannah Bekarian (Hagop), Darci Alotta (Bob); his sister, Joyce Graf; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019