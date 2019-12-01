Home

Doree Simpson Obituary
Doree Simpson GRAPEVINE--Doree Simpson, 96, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Dallas, Texas, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at home in Grapevine, Texas. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, Texas. Doree was born on Oct. 5, 1923, in Madill, Okla., to Alva and Nettie Wininger the middle of nine children. She was married Dec. 19, 1943, to Gus W. Simpson for 66 year until his passing in 2009. She retired from Raytheon/E-Systems as the executive secretary to John Dixon, CEO and chairman of the board. SURVIVORS: Doree is survived by her daughters, Suzi Rader Lewis and Cindi Anderson Carey; grandsons, Craig Anderson and John Rader; six great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Harrington; brother, Dickey Wininger; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019
