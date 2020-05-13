Doreon D. King FORT WORTH--Doreon Devell King was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 17, 1963, to Betty King and Walter Hill. He passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Highway, Arlington, Texas, 7600. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14th, 2020 from 12pm to 8pm at Serenity Funerals and Cremations located a 4725 Vermont Avenue Fort Worth, Texas 76115. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Eric Prescott. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Serita Armstead; aunt, Christine Haynes; and uncles, Charles Kind and Cardis King.