Resources More Obituaries for Doris Spears Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris Doylene Spears

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris Doylene Spears FORT WORTH -- Doris Doylene Spears, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her siblings and nieces and nephews. I guess we were all there to see it for ourselves because, unless you saw it, you wouldn't believe it. She was a fighter to the end and only dying could keep that woman down and maybe not even that. The few who weren't there doubt it even happened. She was that strong. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Doylene was born in Fort Worth and was a curious child with a love for learning and a wanderlust that never faded. She was beautiful and smart and funny and oh, so clever. She could make you laugh and cry all at the same time and most people just tried to keep up or get out of her way. She walked into every room like she owned it and charmed everyone in it. She caught the eye of one especially handsome crooner and together they had five daughters. You read that right - five girls. They all wanted to be her when they grew up. She taught them to cook and sew and pray, how to love their family and always be fair, but more importantly, she gave them courage in times of trouble and confidence in times of uncertainty. She was every woman, back before that was in fashion. Doylene worked as a superintendent for a real estate developer and drove around her job sites in a hard hat and fit right in with the men who worked for her. She was a fierce protector of her family and let her grandchildren get away with a lot more than she did their mothers. She was there when all of her grandchildren were born and gave them all their first baths. I should mention, there were 15 of them. She taught them to fish and play and swim and ride a bike and like her, their summers were filled with bologna sandwiches, grape koolaid and the radio playing. Doylene was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and her faith and testimony were as strong as she was. She led her family in faith and passed that legacy onto them. There is no doubt, that in death, as in life, she will continue to lead, love and guide her family as we now have the task of making up for all the world has lost. Doylene was preceded in death by her grandsons, Kyle Kealoha Spurrier and Bryant Kalei Spurrier; parents, Doyle Robinson and Doris Tomlin Robinson; and sister, Marie Murrell. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Cheri Spears Spurrier, Terri Spears Bartlett and son-in-law, Ronnie, Bobbi Rae Spears, Kelli Spears Harrison and son-in-law, Michael, Lorri Spears Farquhar and son-in-law, Bill; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Helen Hegwood and brother-in-law, Jim; brothers, Al Robinson and sister-in-law, Lounell, Shane Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, friends and admirers.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries