|
|
Doris Evelyn Creamer FORT WORTH--Doris Evelyn Creamer, 95, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday at Moore Funeral Home. Visitation; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, also at Moore. Doris was born Nov. 27, 1923, to Ernest and Ora Litton, in Luling, Texas. Doris' love of reading, chocolate and Uno were nothing compared to her love of her family. When she was in her 80s, her son and his family went to live in Japan. She embarked on the journey to go with them because, "Family sticks together." Doris was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Cecil Creamer; and daughter, Linda Lou Creamer. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Britton Creamer (Kathy); grandchildren, Brittany Johnson (Shane), Austin Creamer (Jessica) and Joshua Creamer; and great-grandson, Grant Johnson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2019