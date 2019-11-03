Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of First United Methodist Church
Doris Florence Travis Nutt


1929 - 2019
Doris Florence Travis Nutt Obituary
Doris Florence Travis Nutt AZLE -- Doris left us on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the James L West Center in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Chapel of First United Methodist Church. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the North Texas Food Bank (ntfb.org). Doris Florence Travis Nutt was born in rural Alabama near Huntsville on June 3, 1929 to Charles and Mollie Travis. Following the premature death of Charles, Mollie raised Doris and her six siblings alone through the Great Depression. During WWII, Doris moved to Washington D.C., and at an early age, she worked in the D.C. post office. Following the war, she met William G. "Bill" Nutt while attending Arkansas State University. They married on New Year's Day, 1948. Doris was the consummate homemaker, excelling in all aspects of being a mother and wife. She loved her church, her country, and family. She had a concern for others demonstrated by her support of many charities. She was also a devoted fan of the TCU Horned Frogs. SURVIVORS: Bill and Doris raised three children, Catherine Wells (Joe) of Fort Worth, Teresa Olney of Granbury, and William G. Nutt Jr.(Diane) of Azle; she has six grandchildren, Carey Olney of Austin, James Olney of Dallas, Molly Olney Zide (Joshua) of Newark, Delaware, Courtland Canterbury of Arlington, Amy Tong of Azle, Matthew Nutt (Laura) of Keller; one great-grandchild, Austin Tong of Azle.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019
