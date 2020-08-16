1/1
Doris Gaylon Rogers
1931 - 2020
Doris Gaylon Rogers GRAPEVINE--Doris Gaylon Rogers, 89, of Grapevine, Texas, went home to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Doris was born March 25, 1931. in Roby, Texas, to Helen Mae Minniken and Clarence E. Headstream. SURVIVORS: Doris is survived by son, Robert Collins; daughter, Diana Enty (Don Enty); grandson, Corey Enty (Shannon Enty); great-grandson, Isaac Enty; great-granddaughter, Ruby Enty; grandson, Austin Enty (Whitney Enty); and niece, Linda Trammell. FUNERAL: A funeral service for Doris will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The family has requested attendance at the service be by the family. If you wish to view the service, please join the family digitally by viewing the broadcast on Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Following the funeral service will be a burial in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bluebonnethills.com for the Rogers family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
AUG
18
Burial
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
