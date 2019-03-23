Home

Doris Gerber Blum

Doris Gerber Blum Obituary
Doris Gerber Blum FORT WORTH--Doris "DeDe" Blum passed away Friday morning, March 22, 2019, after being a courageous stroke survivor for 15 years. Mrs. Blum was 90. SERVICE: A service at the grave will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery, 411 N. University Drive. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, in her memory, is suggested. Born April 30, 1928, our mother touched many lives and was always there for us. She will forever live in our hearts and will be missed greatly. Her family would like to thank the people who have been there for her from her Stonegate Nursing Family to Dr. Greg Phillips, Dr. Robert Kelly and many more. SURVIVORS: DeDe is survived by her children, Barry Blum, Sheryl Blum Stevenson, and Lauri Blum Adams; and her grandchildren, Shaun Miller and Jessica, Steven Blum, Lindsey Blum Carreras and Jared, Courtney Adams and Brooke Adams.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2019
