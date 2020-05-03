Doris Gray McGrew ARLINGTON--Doris Gray McGrew, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. SERVICE: A private service will be held at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Doris Gray McGrew was born to John Edward and Flora Viola Horne Gray on Jan. 19, 1920, near Nocona, Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Thomas and his wife, Sandra, and John McGrew, both of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Brian McGrew and wife, Becky, of Parker, Colo., Alan McGrew and wife, Jill, of Corinth, Texas, Grady McGrew of Arlington, Texas, and Amber McGrew of Mexia, Texas; great-granddaughters, Taylor McGrew of Parker, Colo., and Lauren McGrew and Ashley McGrew of Corinth, Texas; and brother, Jerry Gray and wife, Sue, of Arlington, Texas.





