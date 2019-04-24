|
Doris Helen Muegge ALVARADO--Doris Helen Muegge, 71, of Alvarado passed away April 13, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was always full of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her. SURVIVORS: Husband, son, two brothers, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and extended family. KISER UNDERTAKINGS/ LONE STAR CREMATION Mansfield, 817-524-6092 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019