Doris Jean Hill Holder RIVER OAKS--Doris Hill Holder, 80, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 5, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday at graveside. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Baptist Temple, Box 10066, Fort Worth, TX 76114. Doris was born March 23, 1940, in Kensing, Texas, to William and Lucille McKinney Hill. She married her best friend and soulmate, James Michael Holder, on July 3, 1960. James Holder went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2016; just 11 days shy of their 56th anniversary. Doris loved doing genealogy research and was a member of Pike County Genealogical Society. She was an active member of Westworth Village Baptist Temple. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, William and Lucille; and her loving sister, Erma Louise Wright. SURVIVORS: Stepson, Mike and his wife, Beverly Holder, of Odessa; brother-in-law, William Wright of Saginaw; sister, Linda Kennedy of River Oaks; nephews, Gary and wife, Karen Kennedy, of Benbrook, Kenneth and wife, Teresa Kennedy, of Willow Park; nieces, Marian Wright of Saginaw, Sheila and husband, Dalton Tomlinson, of Fort Worth.