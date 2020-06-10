Doris Jean Hill Holder
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Hill Holder RIVER OAKS--Doris Hill Holder, 80, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 5, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday at graveside. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Baptist Temple, Box 10066, Fort Worth, TX 76114. Doris was born March 23, 1940, in Kensing, Texas, to William and Lucille McKinney Hill. She married her best friend and soulmate, James Michael Holder, on July 3, 1960. James Holder went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2016; just 11 days shy of their 56th anniversary. Doris loved doing genealogy research and was a member of Pike County Genealogical Society. She was an active member of Westworth Village Baptist Temple. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, William and Lucille; and her loving sister, Erma Louise Wright. SURVIVORS: Stepson, Mike and his wife, Beverly Holder, of Odessa; brother-in-law, William Wright of Saginaw; sister, Linda Kennedy of River Oaks; nephews, Gary and wife, Karen Kennedy, of Benbrook, Kenneth and wife, Teresa Kennedy, of Willow Park; nieces, Marian Wright of Saginaw, Sheila and husband, Dalton Tomlinson, of Fort Worth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved