|
|
Doris "Dee" Jean Rahmeh ARLINGTON--Dee Rahmeh of Arlington, Texas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all that knew and loved her. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Masonic Temple Ballroom, 1100 Henderson St., Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial bequests may be made to the Moslah Shrine Hospital Fund, benefitting the , P.O. Box 1320, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Dee was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Germany to Robert and Giselle Harriss, while Robert was serving his country during the Korean War. She worked at Sun Chemical Corporation as a customer service specialist for 36 years. She loved her customers, and they loved her. Some still called her just to hear that friendly voice that made them feel better every day. Dee served her community with her husband as part of Shriners International, helping kids all over the world find first-rate care through the . She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially baking with Tatum and lounging with Knox. She lived her life making sure everyone felt loved and appreciated. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gisele Harriss. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Moe Rahmeh; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tyler Wallach; and grandchildren (aka, her "lil' critters"), Knox and Tatum Wallach. She is also survived by her three amigos and sisters, Susan Wallach, Mabel Benefield, and Diana Barcafar; and her entire Shrine family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019