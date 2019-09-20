Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Doris L. McKinney-Forsyth ARLINGTON -- Doris L. "Nikki" McKinney-Forsyth, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: Sunday, September 22, 3:30 p.m., at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, 76013, reception after. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , and/or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF.org. Doris was born October 20, 1925 in Moran, Texas to Fred Dee Nickols and Anna Pearl Stevens Nickols. She retired from the FAA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McKinney in 1961, and her husband, Theron Forsyth, in 2010, her father, Fred, her mother, Pearl, and her grandson, Brent. SURVIVORS: Children, Larry Glazener, wife Lynn Glazener; Randy McKinney, and wife, Donna McKinney; sisters, Barbara Little and Linda Lines; brother, Fred Nickols; grandchildren, Shera Kasmiroski, Nickolas Glazener, Tina Hatchett, Robert McKinney and James McKinney, Sara Jurdi, Adam Jurdi; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019
