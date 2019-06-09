|
Doris Mae Smith Meredith FORT WORTH--Doris Mae Smith Meredith, 89, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Rosen Heights Baptist Church, 2524 Roosevelt Ave., Scott Hall, Fort Worth, Texas, 76164. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rosen Heights Baptist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lynn Meredith; parents, Daisy Mae and Claude Smith; and grandson, Clinton Lynn Martin. SURVIVORS: Doris Is survived by her daughters, Jackie Campbell and Chrystal Dragan; granddaughters, Ashley Liwienski and Lindsey Richards; great-grandchildren, Meredith Martin, Tatum Mae Jablonsky, Ashlynn Russell, Aiden and Alivia Richards; sister, Claudia McKinnon; nieces, Cathy Brian and Dana Martinez; several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019