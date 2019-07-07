Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Marie James Obituary
Doris Marie James FORT WORTH--On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Doris Marie James passed peacefully from this world in Fort Worth, Texas. Doris Marie James was born March 3, 1930, in Taylor, Texas. The only child of Jesse James (Texas State treasurer from 1941-1977) and Zana Bell. She attended UT Austin and Southwestern University where she was a proud member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Doris was an avid gardner and traveler who loved people, cultures and languages. Her sense of adventure led her to San Miguel del Allende, Mexico, where she lived for eight years. She learned to speak Spanish and cherished her time as an expat extraordinaire. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved father, Jesse James and Zana Bell James. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Jonathan Jenswold and his wife, Elizabeth; her daughter, Carrie Jenswold; and granddaughter, Katherine Jenswold.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.