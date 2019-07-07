|
Doris Marie James FORT WORTH--On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Doris Marie James passed peacefully from this world in Fort Worth, Texas. Doris Marie James was born March 3, 1930, in Taylor, Texas. The only child of Jesse James (Texas State treasurer from 1941-1977) and Zana Bell. She attended UT Austin and Southwestern University where she was a proud member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Doris was an avid gardner and traveler who loved people, cultures and languages. Her sense of adventure led her to San Miguel del Allende, Mexico, where she lived for eight years. She learned to speak Spanish and cherished her time as an expat extraordinaire. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved father, Jesse James and Zana Bell James. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Jonathan Jenswold and his wife, Elizabeth; her daughter, Carrie Jenswold; and granddaughter, Katherine Jenswold.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019