Doris Mobley Hearne GRAHAM--Doris Mobley Hearne, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020, in Graham. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be Monday, April 20, 2020, in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: May be made to the First United Methodist Church or the . Doris was born March 25, 1925, in Graham, Texas, to the late W.G and Julia Ratcliffe Mobley. Doris graduated from Graham High School in May 1942 and attended Texas Woman's University in Denton until returning home to help with the family business during World War II. On May 14, 1946, she married Sidney Thomas Hearne Jr., her childhood sweetheart. Doris and Sid became co-owners of the family business, Mobley's, on the square in Graham until it was sold in 2000. Doris was an active lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church. Always interested in her children's activities, Doris served as Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, a score keeper for Little League baseball games, and helped with many other school events. "Mimi" (as she was known by her grandchildren) kept the road to Fort Worth busy by attending many of her grandchildren's actives there. For many years, she loved to host the family gatherings, and everyone was always welcome at her house. Doris was famous for her chocolate cake that was loved by all. Doris loved to travel, particularly with yearly visits to New Mexico and Colorado. In addition to church activities, Doris was active in the Garden Club, CLS and Meals on Wheels. Bridge and gardening were favorite hobbies. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Hearne, in 2012. SURVIVORS: She leaves a daughter, Susan and husband, Dr. Joe Todd, of Hudson Oaks; son, S. Randall Hearne and Paula Plesko of Garland; brother, Kenneth Mobley and wife, Mary Hart, of Graham; grandson, Garrett Todd and wife, Carrie, of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Laurie and husband, Dominick, of Southlake; and precious great-grandchildren, Julia and Mary Alice Todd and Claire and Nick Esposito. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff of Graham Regional Hospice and Elmcroft Senior Living for the extraordinary care they provided Doris during her stay there.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020