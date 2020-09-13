1/1
Doris Phelps
1934 - 2020
Doris Phelps
October 15, 1934 - September 10, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Doris Ann Phelps, 85, passed away September 10 , 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by her children and loving caregivers.
Born to Clarence and Eva Dykes on October 15, 1934, in Era, Texas, Doris was known for her work ethic and concern for others. She helped shape the employee benefit programs while working at Texas New Mexico Power Company for more than 25 years. She was also known for her staunch conservative ideals and interest in politics. She loved traveling with her family, all things Christmas, and was a dedicated member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith R. Phelps, her mother, Eva Dykes, and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughters Susan Anderson and husband, Jeff, Shari Shivers and husband Rick and grandchildren Austin Anderson, Sara Shivers McCullough, Emily Shivers and Abby Shivers.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, 9/13, from 5-7, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Monday, 9/14 at 10:00 in the morning and available to Live Stream.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
8174513333
2 entries
September 11, 2020
Rest in eternal love.
Flores & Requenez Julian&#8217;s Family
Family
September 11, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Angelica Flores
