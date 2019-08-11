|
Doris R. Fleck Schroeder ARLINGTON--Doris R. Fleck Schroeder died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. MEMORIAL MASS: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington. Doris was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Mobile, Ala., to Nellie Ryan and Albert Louis Fleck. She married Otto Eugene Schroeder Jr. in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 7, 1952. Doris was kind, thoughtful and organized, but, above all, a devoted wife, and loving mother to her five children. She managed the household efficiently and with ease, while at the same time supporting her husband Otto with his veterinary practice and animal hospital in Arlington, Texas. She was a natural homemaker, an accomplished quilter and seamstress, epicurean, avid reader and bridge player, and gardener. A longtime resident of Arlington, Doris was a volunteer at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and served as a docent at The Fielder Museum where she shared her love of history, particularly local history. Doris loved planning vacations with her large extended family reviving the tradition of gathering in cabins in Red River, N.M. from her children's youth. In their retirement years, Doris with her husband Otto opened first a peach tree, then a christmas tree farm on the family property in Mansfield, Texas, welcoming hundreds of families with hay rides and hot cider. Doris was predeceased by her devoted husband of 65 years, Otto E. Schroeder Jr., and her cherished son, David L. Schroeder, and grandson, Ryan P. Schroeder. SURVIVORS: She was the beloved mother of Otto E. "Sonny" Schroeder and wife, Kathy, of Coppell, Texas, Ann Barfield and her husband, Keith, of Coppell, Texas, Jim Schroeder and wife, Anne, of Duxbury, Mass., and Karen Miener and husband, Jeff, of Kirkwood, Mo. She adored her grandchildren, Elizabeth Schroeder, Matt and wife, Danielle Schroeder, Jennifer and Andrew Barfield, Lauren and Patrick Schroeder, (Ryan), Ben, and Emma Schroeder, Megan and Blake Miener; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Schroeder. Doris leaves her dear sister, Grace Brockenbush of Fort Worth, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019