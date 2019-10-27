Home

Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX 76691
(254) 826-5321
Doris Smajstrla BURLESON--Doris Smajstrla, 88, of Burleson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial follows in St. Mary's Cemetery near West. Rosary: A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor Hospice, 6471 SW Blvd., Benbrook, TX 76132. A memorial guestbook may be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com. Doris was born May 28, 1931, in West, the daughter of Raymond and Rosie Bazant Rejcek. She attended schools in Irene and Bynum. On April 12, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert Smajstrla in West. Robert preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2015. Doris was a mother and homemaker. She was a founding member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Burleson. She was also a member of SPJST Lodge #180, Altar Society at St. Ann's, and taught CCD at the church. Doris enjoyed gardening, dancing to Czech music, arts and crafts, sewing, crocheting, going to the lake, and baking her Memaw cakes. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. Doris was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eddie Smajstrla; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Smajstrla. SURVIVORS: Her children, Nina Jo Nors and husband, Bill, of Hillsboro, Bobby Smajstrla and wife, Kathy, Mark Smajstrla and wife, Cindy, Suzanne Janecka and husband, Mike, and Rick Smajstrla and wife, Angie, all of Burleson; sister, Evelyn Hromadka; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019
