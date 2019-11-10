Home

Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Doris Whitten Roach Obituary
Doris Whitten Roach FORT WORTH--Doris Whitten Roach, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 2, 2019. Mrs. Roach was 93. SERVICE: Family and friends held a simple service at the grave on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Doris was born Nov. 24, 1926, the daughter of A.C. and Audrey Ruth Whitten. She lived for most of her childhood and teenage years in Columbus, Ga. In 1953, Doris met and married her late husband, Frank T. Roach, while he was stationed at Fort Benning. Frank moved his bride back to his home state of Texas where he was a firefighter at James Connelly AFB in Waco. In 1959, the family moved to Fort Worth where Frank served as deputy fire chief, then fire chief at Carswell AFB. Chief Roach died in 1981. Doris was a homemaker, but she also worked for 22 years for Montgomery Ward.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
