Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Moore Memorial Gardens
Arlington, TX
Dorothea Jo Ann Palmore


1942 - 2020
Dorothea Jo Ann Palmore Obituary
Dorothea Jo Ann Palmore ARLINGTON--Dorothea Jo Ann Palmore, 77, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Arlington. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Jo Ann was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Little Rock, Ark., to Grover Lehman Kirkland and Eupha Mary Jane Wilson Kirkland. She was a volunteer for Arlington Charities and Good Fellows. Jo Ann was a member of the Navy Mother's Club of America since 1994, served as the national commander of Navy Mother's. She also volunteered at Holy Rosary Catholic School and at the Veterans' Center. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Palmore; and brothers, James Kirkland, Douglas Kirkland, Donnie Kirkland and Ronnie Kirkland. SURVIVORS: Son, Christopher William Palmore and wife, Tracey; daughter, Shellie Palmore-Guedry; sister, Wanda Kay Dadivas and husband, Roland; grandchildren, Rachael Guedry, Tyler Delgadillo, Natalie Palmore and Kyle Palmore; great-grandchildren, Tommy and Joey Rodriguez and Alex Delgadillo; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends all over the world.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
