1/
Dorothy A. Nelson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Nelson
May 14, 1930 - November 15, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Dorothy Nelson, 90, passed away in Arlington, Texas on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020.
Dorothy was born on May 14, 1930 in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Along with raising 3 children, Dorothy was very active in both the Republican Party and The League of Women Voters. From running campaigns to helping with polling locations, politics were a mainstay for Dorothy. She was a volunteer with Arlington Memorial Hospital for many years, volunteered every Christmas to help provide supplies and presents to the Alliance for Children and was an active member of the Arlington Newcomers Club.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Kim White (Greg); son, Erick Nelson (Leigh Ann); daughter, Kristen Smith (Russell); and her 3 grandchildren, Kelly Nelson, Nate White and Allison Nelson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved