Dorothy A. Nelson

May 14, 1930 - November 15, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Dorothy Nelson, 90, passed away in Arlington, Texas on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020.

Dorothy was born on May 14, 1930 in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Along with raising 3 children, Dorothy was very active in both the Republican Party and The League of Women Voters. From running campaigns to helping with polling locations, politics were a mainstay for Dorothy. She was a volunteer with Arlington Memorial Hospital for many years, volunteered every Christmas to help provide supplies and presents to the Alliance for Children and was an active member of the Arlington Newcomers Club.

Dorothy is survived by daughter, Kim White (Greg); son, Erick Nelson (Leigh Ann); daughter, Kristen Smith (Russell); and her 3 grandchildren, Kelly Nelson, Nate White and Allison Nelson.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store