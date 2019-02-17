|
Dorothy "Dottie" Bennett Gray FORT WORTH--Dorothy "Dottie" Bennett Gray, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Feb. 14, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76103. Dottie was born May 18, 1928, in Asheville, N.C., to James William and Noreen Alexander Bennett. She was a loving, funny person and a joy to all who met her. In addition, she was an avid animal lover as her dog, Angel, was with her constantly. She and her sister, Marti Bennett, worked for a close family friend, O.L. Pitts, for many years at Construction Design Associates in Fort Worth. The company built nursing homes and retirement centers nationwide. Dottie was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. James Bennett Jr., U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Bennett; her sister, Martha "Marti" Elizabeth Bennett; and nephew, Keith Bennett. SURVIVORS: Son, Cecil B. "Ben" Gray and wife, Kitra; nephews, Alex Yoder and wife, Stephanie, John Harrington, Jim Bennett and wife, Pat, Bobby Bennett and wife, Jane; nieces, Elizabeth Bennett Holmes and husband, Jim, Lee Bennett Sherry and husband, Bill; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special family friend, Don Payne and wife, Sherry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019