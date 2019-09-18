|
Dorothy Brown Anderson Develrow FORT WORTH -- Dorothy Brown Anderson Develrow, beloved, retired social services director, transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at a local hospital. SERVICE: Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at McMillian United Methodist Church, 3401 Mountcastle Drive, Fort Worth, Texas. The service will be officiated by Rev. Tomeca Richardson. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 7 to 8 p.m. at McMillian United Methodist Church, 3401 Mountcastle Drive . Mrs. Develrow was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Develrow; mother, Lanetta Norvell; father Miles "Chuck" Brown; step-father, Earnest Norvell; brothers, Hillary "Peter" Gill, Miles Brown, and Prince Brown. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Lanetta Ross (John), Clarence Anderson. Caryl Anderson (Alzora), and Tina Jenkins (Bobby); grandchildren, Brandon Anderson, Hillarie Anderson, Bobbie Ray Jenkins, III., and Anandi Anderson; great-grandchildren, Eithan Davis, Kiam Jones, and Ace Tucker; brothers, Dwayne Norvell and Darryl Norvell; aunt, Viola Benson (Roosevelt Sr.); and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019