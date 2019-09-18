Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMillian United Methodist Church
3401 Mountcastle Drive
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
McMillian United Methodist Church
3401 Mountcastle Drive
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Develrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Brown Anderson Develrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Brown Anderson Develrow Obituary
Dorothy Brown Anderson Develrow FORT WORTH -- Dorothy Brown Anderson Develrow, beloved, retired social services director, transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at a local hospital. SERVICE: Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at McMillian United Methodist Church, 3401 Mountcastle Drive, Fort Worth, Texas. The service will be officiated by Rev. Tomeca Richardson. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 7 to 8 p.m. at McMillian United Methodist Church, 3401 Mountcastle Drive . Mrs. Develrow was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Develrow; mother, Lanetta Norvell; father Miles "Chuck" Brown; step-father, Earnest Norvell; brothers, Hillary "Peter" Gill, Miles Brown, and Prince Brown. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Lanetta Ross (John), Clarence Anderson. Caryl Anderson (Alzora), and Tina Jenkins (Bobby); grandchildren, Brandon Anderson, Hillarie Anderson, Bobbie Ray Jenkins, III., and Anandi Anderson; great-grandchildren, Eithan Davis, Kiam Jones, and Ace Tucker; brothers, Dwayne Norvell and Darryl Norvell; aunt, Viola Benson (Roosevelt Sr.); and a host of extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now