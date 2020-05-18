Dorothy Dean Middleton FORT WORTH--Dorothy Johnson Middleton, 90, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. Dorothy was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Ellis County to Ellen and Julian O. Johnson. She had one brother, Julian. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1942. She graduated from Paschal High School and then graduated from UTA in Arlington. During her college days, Dorothy and her beloved, Robert Middleton, met and married in January 1948. Robert preceded her in death Oct. 29, 2017. Dorothy was a devoted Christian who dedicated her life to God, her family, and helping others. She also loved reading, art, travel, and a "good clean joke." She was a charter member of Meadowbrook Church of Christ, a life member of the PTA, a member of The Woman's Club of Fort Worth, Women of Rotary, and various other organizations. She also loved being a part of the "Super Chicks," which was a group of women who developed friendships while their children were in school. They remained lifelong friends. Dorothy had too many friends to name, but Evelyn Kleeburg was her friend for over 70 years and was like a sister to her. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Diane and husband, Al Clark, Jan and husband, George Cunningham; grandchildren and their families, Amanda Kate and husband, Trent Varvel, Angela and husband, Joe Bryant, Christopher and wife, Michelle Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Tristian and Thatcher Varvel, Kendall, Kensie and Collin Bryant; niece, Sandra Huston and husband, Paul, and their children and grandchildren.