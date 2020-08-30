Dorothy E. Walsh Thurber MERIDIAN, IDAHO--It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy E. Walsh Thurber of Meridian, Idaho, and Modesto, Calif., announces her peaceful passing on Monday, July 20, 2020. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her children. Timothy (Helen), Constance (Robert), Elizabeth, Marieva, Daniel (Amanda) and Richard Jr. (Laura); and her grandchildren, Ryan, Tanner, Paige, Addison, Megan, Anna, Grace, Evelyn, Emma and Adelaide. Dorothy was a great Mom, active in her church, enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a member of the Red Hats Club. May she rest in peace in God's Kingdom. SERVICE: A private family service was held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.