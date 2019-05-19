Dorothy Edit Pizzey ARLINGTON--Mom, Grandma, Dot . . . Dorothy Edith Cowell Pizzey, born Feb. 27, 1940, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. The order of her names represents what she held most dear, her family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Elizabeth J Upton Foundation at http://www.elizabethjuptonfoundation.com/ 1704 Brookfield Manor, Columbia, MO 65203 or Community Hospice of Texas at https://www.chot.org/. Dot's perfect day was a round of golf with her husband, Ron; a walk to the park with her grandchildren, Zach, Alex, Lauren and Elizabeth; dinner with her family, Dave (Melanie) and Marilyn (Gary); and beginning her evening with a vodka tonic while listening to the Texas Rangers on the radio. Dot was a devoted caregiver to her husband of 58 years. She was a genuine listener that loved to hear the stories other people had to tell. Along with her smile and laughter, her accepting nature will be missed most. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Pizzey, and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Upton. SIMPLECREMATION. ORG 1301 E. Loop 820 S, 682-316-8301 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

