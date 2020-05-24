Dorothy Elizabeth Bates Smalley FORT WORTH--Dorothy Elizabeth Bates "Dot" Smalley died in her home Tuesday April 28, 2020. Mrs. Smalley was 90. A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., her family moved to Virginia during the Depression, where she grew up, married, and raised a family, making Virginia Beach her second home. She was an active member of Chapter 373, Order of the Eastern Star, Clemmons, N.C., and a NationsBank retiree. We remember her strict disciplinarian style, the ol' fly swatter to correct our misbehavior, and under that toughness, the love she gave to her family. She remains in our hearts and the "Dot" at the end of the sentence. "Thunder awoke all in heaven upon her passing." Dot was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Smalley; and sister, Betty L. Lee. SURVIVORS: Dot is survived by her children and their spouses, John F. Smalley of Knoxville, Tenn., Robert R. Smalley of Chesapeake, Va., Raymond D. Smalley and Mary E. Engel of Fort Worth. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made, in her memory, to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.