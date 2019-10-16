|
|
Dorothy "Dottye" Emerson-Evans FORT WORTH--Dorothy "Dottye" Emerson-Evans, a beloved nurse in her career and matriarch to her family, left this world to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Victory Baptist Church in Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Laurel Land Funeral Home on Crowley Road, Fort Worth. Dottye was a registered nurse and hospital administration professional for over 30 years and an avid league bowler and rabid football fan most of her adult life. She was intelligent beyond her education and wise beyond her humble upbringing. Ending her professional career writing policy and procedure for infectious disease control, her accomplishments through the years include recognition as a 1994 Great 100 Nurse, a Bachelor of Science for Health Care Management, committee membership for the 1963 Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce breakfast for President Kennedy, and diligent campaigner for local elections. A loving wife full of admiration for her husband, Harold Evans, devoted sister to five siblings, a mother to her four children and two stepchildren, an active member of her church and loyal friend are other accolades for which she deserves great credit. SURVIVORS: Survived by her husband of 39 years, three daughters, two daughters-in-law, a son, stepson, two sons-in-law, a brother, two sisters, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 10 nieces and six nephews, she was a champion to each.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019