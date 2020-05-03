Dorothy F. Atherton CONROE--Dorothy Faye Martin Atherton passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Oak Ridge North at the age of 92. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. Interment: was in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Dorothy was born in 1928 in Bedford, Ind. She was a graduate of Diamond Hill High School in Fort Worth, Texas, and a pioneer in the Oak Ridge Subdivision, being a co-founder of Oak Ridge Baptist Church along with five other families. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan L. Atherton; her mother, Elsie Luella Martin; her father, Cecil Martin; her sister, Alta Mae Allen; and her brother, Roy "Bud" Eugene Martin. SURVIVORS: Son, Jim Atherton; daughter, Patty Atherton Greer and husband, Keith Greer; grandchildren, Erin Greer Allison and husband, Mike Allison, Garrett Greer, and Laney Atherton Spearman and husband, Brian Spearman. She had six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. FOREST PARK THE WOODLANDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY The Woodlands, 936-321-5115 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.