1/1
Dorothy "Pete" Green
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Pete" Green
June 28, 1934 - December 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Dorothy "Pete" Green left this world to enter a better, eternal world on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
A private service was held at the home of her oldest son.
Pete was born and raised in New Jersey but didn't stay there long. After marrying Bob Groff, she made a home in the Northeast (Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Midwest (Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Ohio), Florida and finally in Texas. She had two children along the way and a series of different, interesting jobs as a bookkeeper for a diverse set of companies, large and small.
Divorced from Bob she met the love of her life in Florida, Harry Green. They were happily married and traveled the world together until Harry's death in 1996. Their many memories are captured in photo albums meticulously annotated and labeled. After Harry's death Pete invested her time in family, church and a wide circle of friends. She took each of her grandchildren on adventures to Africa, South America, and Central America. She will be remembered for her passion for life and her love of family.
Pete was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husbands.
Survivors: Two sons, Chris (Michelle) and Jon (Gaye Lynn); stepson, Robert Green (Kathy); grandchildren Ben, Bob (Lauren), Sophie and Mitchell; and her great-grandchildren, Cannon and Beau.
The family will be ever grateful to the staff at The Vantage at Cityview for their care and attention to Pete for the last several years of her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved