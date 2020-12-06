Dorothy "Pete" Green

June 28, 1934 - December 1, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Dorothy "Pete" Green left this world to enter a better, eternal world on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

A private service was held at the home of her oldest son.

Pete was born and raised in New Jersey but didn't stay there long. After marrying Bob Groff, she made a home in the Northeast (Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Midwest (Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Ohio), Florida and finally in Texas. She had two children along the way and a series of different, interesting jobs as a bookkeeper for a diverse set of companies, large and small.

Divorced from Bob she met the love of her life in Florida, Harry Green. They were happily married and traveled the world together until Harry's death in 1996. Their many memories are captured in photo albums meticulously annotated and labeled. After Harry's death Pete invested her time in family, church and a wide circle of friends. She took each of her grandchildren on adventures to Africa, South America, and Central America. She will be remembered for her passion for life and her love of family.

Pete was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husbands.

Survivors: Two sons, Chris (Michelle) and Jon (Gaye Lynn); stepson, Robert Green (Kathy); grandchildren Ben, Bob (Lauren), Sophie and Mitchell; and her great-grandchildren, Cannon and Beau.

The family will be ever grateful to the staff at The Vantage at Cityview for their care and attention to Pete for the last several years of her life.







