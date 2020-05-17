Dorothy Hennlein England FORT WORTH--Dorothy Hennlein "Dotty" England, 79, dearly loved wife, mother, Mimi (grandmother), sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020. SERVICE: The family will hold a private family service. MEMORIALS: Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76107; Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, P.O. Box 14380, Washington, D.C. 20044; The Woman's Club of Fort Worth, 1316 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Married in 1962, after her junior year at the University of Maryland, Dotty completed her degree at Texas Wesleyan University. She was the youngest of three children, and 14 years younger than her older sister. During her married life, she raised her family in five states with 19 different addresses. Throughout her life, she maintained friendships from all her far-flung locations. At all of those locations, she was active in her church and in civic and charitable organizations. Dotty was often thrust reluctantly into the business and government limelight, but always preferred the closeness of her family and her ever-expanding group of friends. As the gracious First Lady of the Navy and Marine Corps, she loved all who wore the cloth of the nation and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of military members and their families. She touched the lives of untold thousands of people and will be loved, remembered and missed by all. Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Hennlein of Chase, Md.; her sister, Margaret Porter; and her brother, Vernon Hennlein. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gordon England; children, Gordon England Jr., Margaret Rankin and Marisa Walpert; grandchildren, Isabel and Theodore Rankin, Allison and Bethany Walpert; and numerous other extended family members.