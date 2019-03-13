Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Coombs Obituary
Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Coombs FORT WORTH--Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Coombs, 88, loving wife and mother, was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 4, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow in the Live Oak Room. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Dottie was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Bridgeport, Conn., the second oldest of seven children to Albert Prosser and Lillian Clapp Prosser. She married Wesson Kay Coombs in Massachusetts and resided in White Settlement since 1951. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Barbara and Margie; and son-in-law, Marty Mally. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Pattie Mally of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Ron Coombs and wife, Linda, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Chad Riley and wife, Amanda, Meredith House and husband, Matt, Monica Coombs and Conner Coombs; four great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Prosser; sisters, Shirley Bulger, Joanne Rys and husband, Fred, Linda Sears and husband, Ed, all of Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Gus.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019
