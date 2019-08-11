|
Dorothy Jean Grant MANSFIELD--Dorothy Jean Grant, 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Pine Bluff First Baptist Church, Pittsburg, Texas. Interment follows in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Baumgardner Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Dorothy was married to Billy Grant Sr.; sons, Billy Grant Jr., Daniel Grant, Jeremy Grant; daughter, Trina Grant; brothers, Jerry Kennedy, Sammy Kennedy, Milton Kennedy, Percy Kennedy, John Kennedy; sisters, Sarah Richmond, Earlene Doddy, Cencil Bell, Lorene Weary, Jacqueline Spivey; seven grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019