Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Dorothy Jean Levitt NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Dorothy Jean Blumer Levitt, 90, North Richland Hills, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by family. SERVICE: Visitation & Rosary: Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home on 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas 76053. Funeral Mass: Monday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Dr., North Richland Hills, Texsa 76180. MEMORIALS: The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dorothy's memory to The Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur, 909 W. Shaw Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76110. Dorothy Jean Blumer Levitt was born January 12, 1929 in Fort Worth to John Henry and Agnes Daley Blumer. She and her siblings were raised in Dallas and she graduated from Our Lady of Victory and attended North Texas Agriculture College (UT-Arlington). She married the love of her life, Leon James Levitt and were together for over 64 years. Dorothy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Fran, brother, Jimmy, daughter, Mary Elizabeth and her husband, Leon. SURVIVORS: Dorothy is survived by sister-in-law Barbara Blumer; sons, John (Debra) and Charles (Rosie); daughters, Kathy Strayer and Patty (PJ) Lussier; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
