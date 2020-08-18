Dorothy Jo Abernathy Irsfeld MINERAL WELLS--Dorothy Jo Abernathy Irsfeld died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Palo Pinto, Texas. Dorothy was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Palo Pinto, the oldest child of S.C. "Crit" and Lela Belle Abernathy. Dorothy attended Mineral Wells High School and then matriculated to Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., before transferring to the University of Texas, Austin, where she graduated in 1959 with a degree in pharmacy. After taking her state pharmacy exam, she worked as a pharmacist in Mineral Wells until she married Nicholas Arthur "Nick" Irsfeld in 1960 and returned to Austin where they stayed until 1963. They moved back to Palo Pinto and lived there for the next 24 years while rearing their family. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Nick Irsfeld, in 2019. She is survived by their children, Christine (Doug), Sarah (Brad) and Nicholas (Hillary); and grandchildren, Crit, Bradford, Hannah, Douglas, Audra, Asa, Isaac and Poppy. Her brother, Sam (Pat), and sister, Lela Jane, also survive her, as well as her brothers- and sisters-in-law and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Dorothy attended pharmacy school at a time when it was unusual for women to study pharmacy and there were few women in her graduating class. She worked at many pharmacies in Austin, Palo Pinto County (including her own) and Fort Worth, where she lived for nearly 20 years prior to returning to Mineral Wells recently. She delighted in spending time with her family, friends and particularly liked large gatherings in almost any setting where she enjoyed cooking for those who came;.A close relative's description explained it best: Dorothy's happiness was the happiness of us all. She and Nick wished for nothing more than to stay in their home during their later years and were able to do so with the help of close friends and family members, especially Sarah and Lela, and with the assistance of Sheri, Sharlene and the home health nurses, all of whom we thank for their consistent and loving support. SERVICE: Due to the pandemic, a small service was held graveside in Palo Pinto where she was interred. When we can all be together safely, we will hold a memorial in her honor.